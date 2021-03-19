Ukraine reports 15,850 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 15,850 new coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,519,926.

"Some 15,850 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of March 19, 2021. In particular, 830 children and 401 health workers contracted COVID-19," Health Minister Maksym Stepanov posted on Facebook.

According to the minister, 262 deaths, 4,592 recoveries and 4,444 hospitalizations were registered in Ukraine in the last day.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Ukraine, 29,515 deaths and 1,248,782 recoveries have been recorded.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Kyiv city (1,210), Lviv region (1,140), Kyiv region (1,134), Kharkiv region (1,085), and Vinnytsia region (948).