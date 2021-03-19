Health Ministry: Almost 11,000 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in past day

Almost 11,000 people in Ukraine received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 18, according to data published on the Vaccination against COVID-19 portal of the Health Ministry.

"As many as 10,959 people in Ukraine have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the past day. Since the start of the vaccination campaign, 92,714 people have been vaccinated. In particular, people vaccinated with the first dose – 92,714, fully vaccinated people (received 2 doses) - 1," reads the report.

On March 18, 210 mobile immunization teams operated across the country to conduct vaccination. The highest vaccination rate was recorded in the city of Kyiv - 890 injections. Since the start of the vaccination campaign in Ukraine, the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate has been registered in Donetsk region – 7,484.

Ukraine has recorded 15,850 new coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,519,926.