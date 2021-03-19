Another Ukrainian soldier killed in action in Donbas. PHOTO

Ukraine’s military and police contingent opposing Russian-sponsored militants in Donbas has sustained its 17th combat-related fatality since the latest ceasefire was declared in late July.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Junior Sergeant Viktor Paseka of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade on March 19 suffered a fatal headshot in action near the front-line town of Pivdenne in Donetsk Oblast, close to the occupied city of Horlivka, 570 kilometers southeast of Kyiv.

