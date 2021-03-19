Lithuanian President welcomes Crimean platform initiative. VIDEO

President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda welcomes Ukraine's initiative to establish a Crimean platform and stresses the need to keep sanctions against Russia until the occupied territories are returned to Ukraine's control.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Although seven years of military aggression have passed, which destroyed the international order and harmony in Europe, we, Lithuanians, continue to say firmly: Crimea is Ukraine… We support the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and welcome Kyiv's initiative to create an international Crimean platform," the Lithuanian president said in his speech in the Ukrainian language in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Nausėda called on Russia to implement the requirements of the Minsk agreements. "Sanctions against Russia should remain until it leaves the illegally occupied territories of Ukraine," Nausėda added.

As reported, the Crimean Platform is a new consultative and coordination format initiated by Ukraine to improve the efficiency of the international response to the occupation of Crimea, respond to growing security challenges, step up international pressure on Russia, prevent further human rights violations, protect victims of the occupying power and to achieve the de-occupation of Crimea and its return to Ukraine

The Crimean Platform is to be launched officially at an inaugural summit in Kyiv on August 23, 2021.

