Zelenskyi thanks Lithuania for opposing Nord Stream 2 project

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has stated that Ukraine appreciates steps taken by Lithuania in opposing the implementation of Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"We have not omitted the topic of energy and energy security in Europe. We appreciate that Lithuania by all possible means opposes the implementation of Nord Stream 2, a project that is a trap, we believe, not only for Ukraine, but for the countries of whole Europe," Zelenskyi said at a joint press conference with President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda in Kyiv.

He also noted that "the key task for us is to synchronize Ukraine's energy systems with Europe in the next three years."

"This is a kind of homework for Ukraine and Lithuania. We have created a working group for strategic cooperation in the energy and energy security sector, a relevant declaration has been signed today by the Energy Ministries of our countries," Zelenskyi said.