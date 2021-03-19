Kyiv reports 1,210 new coronavirus cases
The city of Kyiv has confirmed 1,210 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.
"As many as 1,210 new COVID-19 patients have been registered in Kyiv over the past day. Twenty-four people have died. In total, 3,015 lethal cases from the virus have been recorded in the capital since the start of the pandemic," he said at a briefing.
Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 691 women aged 18-93 years; 28 girls aged 1-17 years; 462 men aged 18-93 years; 29 boys aged 1-17 years old. Twenty-eight health workers are among new COVID-19 patients.
At the same time, 258 people have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. In total, 100,804 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.
As reported, a total of 15,850 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,519,926.
On March 18, the Kyiv city authorities approved a decision to introduce strict quarantine restrictions from March 20 for three weeks. During this period, all cultural institutions will be temporarily closed: cinemas, theaters, museums, concert halls, shopping and entertainment malls. Mass gatherings will be prohibited.
