Ukraine may review COVID-19 treatment protocol
Ukraine may update the COVID-19 treatment protocol, according to Health Minister Maksym Stepanov.
As reported by Censor.NET.
"Today I am gathering a working group on reviewing clinical protocols to find out whether we need to introduce some changes [to the COVID-19 treatment protocol], as well as the need to purchase additional drugs," the minister said at a briefing on March 23.
According to Stepanov, the Health Ministry is in constant communication with foreign doctors in order to improve medical care for COVID-19 patients.
As reported, on March 23, Ukraine recorded 11,476 new coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,565,732.
