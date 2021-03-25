ENG
Ukraine reports 16,669 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine recorded 16,669 new coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,596,575.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 16,669 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of March 25, 2021. In particular, 786 children and 446 health workers contracted COVID-19," Health Minister Maksym Stepanov posted on Facebook.

According to the minister, 362 deaths, 6,748 recoveries and 4,838 hospitalizations were registered in Ukraine in the last day.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Ukraine, 31,135 deaths and 1,283,020 recoveries have been recorded.

Read more: Kyiv reports 1,300 new coronavirus cases

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Kyiv city (1,267), Odesa region (1,235), Zhytomyr region (1,136), Lviv region (1,032), and Khmelnytsky region (989).

