SBU conducts searches at Medvedchuk's offices – source

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is conducting searches at the offices of the All-Ukrainian civil movement Ukrainian Choice - Right of People, whose leader is Viktor Medvedchuk, a law enforcement source has told.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Investigative actions are taking place in Kyiv and Dnipro," the agency's interlocutor said, stressing that during the occupation of Crimea, the movement's central office coordinated the actions of Crimean cells, whose representatives actively promoted the entry of the peninsula into the Russian Federation.

According to the source, in the future, representatives of the Crimean cells participated in the organization and conduct of illegal referendum and elections to the "legislative bodies of the Republic of Crimea", the State Duma of the Russian Federation and the President of the Russian Federation.

"There are reasons to believe that the leadership of the Ukrainian Choice, which is located in Kyiv, continues to coordinate the activities of its members in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, despite attempts to publicly dissociate itself from the illegal actions of its colleagues on the peninsula," the agency's source said.

Viktor Medvedchuk is a MP, a member of the Opposition Platform - For Life faction.