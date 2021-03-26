Kyiv reports 1,164 new coronavirus cases

The city of Kyiv has confirmed 1,164 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"1,164 infected people have been recorded in the city in the past day. Thirty-seven people have died – 19 women and 18 men. In total, 3,235 lethal cases from the virus have been recorded in the capital since the start of the pandemic. A total number of confirmed cases have reached 157,767 as of today," he said at a briefing on March 26.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 650 women aged 18-96 years; 28 girls aged 1-17 years; 461 men aged 19-92 years; 25 boys aged between 8 months and 17 years old. Fifteen health workers are among new COVID-19 patients.

At the same time, 431 people have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. In total, 104,153 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported, Ukraine recorded 18,132 new coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,614,707.