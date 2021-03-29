Kyiv city, 10 regions included in ‘red zone’ - Ministry of Health

Kyiv city and 10 regions in Ukraine have been included in the red zone of the COVID-19 quarantine, Ukrinform reports with reference to data published on the Ukrainian Ministry of Health’s website.

As reported by Censor.NET.

As of March 29, Kyiv city, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zakarpattia, Kyiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Chernihiv and Chernivtsi regions are in the red zone.

The COVID-19-associated hospitalization rates have been exceeded in Kyiv city, Chernivtsi, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Ternopil, Vinnytsia, Volyn, Zhytomyr, and Zakarpattia regions.

As of March 28, the highest COVID-19-associated hospitalization rates were recorded in Vinnytsia region - 120.7 per 100,000 people, in Zhytomyr region - 119, in Khmelnytskyi region - 113.4.

The highest oxygen bed occupancy rates were registered in Kyiv city - 84.7%, Zhytomyr region - 73.7%, Kyiv region - 77.1%, Lviv region - 68.7%, Mykolaiv region - 68.2%.