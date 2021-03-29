Putin not planning conversation with Zelenskyi so far - Peskov

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning a conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

A conversation with Zelenskyi is not being planned so far. However, it can be arranged very quickly if need be," Russian news site RBC quoted him as saying.

Ukrainian presidential press secretary Iuliia Mendel earlier stated on the program "View from Bankova" that Zelenskyi intended to discuss the situation in eastern Ukraine and further steps to achieve peace with the leaders of the Normandy Format countries.

On March 26, four Ukrainian servicemen were killed and two others were wounded after Russian-backed forces attacked Ukrainian positions with 82mm mortars, automatic grenade launchers and heavy machine guns proscribed by the Minsk agreements.