Occupiers fire banned mortars on Ukrainian positions in Donbas

Over the past day, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation area in Donbas seven times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group ‘North’, the enemy opened fire from 82mm mortars prohibited by the Minsk agreements near Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk); different grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – outside Svitlodarsk (57km north-east of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group "East", Ukrainian troops came under grenade launcher, heavy machine gun and small arms fire in the area of Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol), Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk) and Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk).

No casualties among Ukrainian defenders were reported.

As of 7 a.m., March 30, no shelling was recorded. Ukrainian troops sustained no losses.

Ukrainian service members continue to control the situation in the Joint Forces Operation area and adhere to the ceasefire.