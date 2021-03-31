Kyiv reports 1,100 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 1,100 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The situation with the incidence of coronavirus cases in our city, as well as across Ukraine, remains very difficult. The number of coronavirus patients and hospitalizations is not decreasing. As many as 1,100 new COVID-19 patients have been registered in Kyiv over the past day. Thirty-five people have died – 14 women and 19 men," he said at a briefing.

In total, 3,405 lethal cases from the virus have been recorded in the capital since the start of the pandemic. The total number of confirmed cases has reached 162,291.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 567 women aged 17-89 years; 35 girls aged between 7 months and 17 years; 476 men aged 17-85 years; 22 boys aged 1-17 years old. Twenty-five health workers are among new COVID-19 patients.

At the same time, 26 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 105,605 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease since the start of the pandemic.

According to the mayor, almost 17,300 people have been already vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kyiv. Most of them are doctors - more than 11,670 people.