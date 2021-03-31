Cabinet of Ministers terminates Ukraine-Russia agreement on tourism cooperation

The Cabinet of Ministers has terminated the agreement between Ukraine and Russia on cooperation in the field of tourism.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The draft resolution has been developed to terminate the agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of the Russian Federation on cooperation in the field of tourism. In connection with the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, actual cooperation in this area with the aggressor country has been suspended and there are no prospects for further cooperation," reads an explanatory note to the resolution.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has to notify the Government of the Russian Federation in line with the established procedure.

It is noted that the implementation of the resolution’s provisions will have no impact on the revenues or expenditures of the state and/or local budgets.

In addition, this decision will not affect the market environment, ensuring the protection of the rights and interests of business entities, citizens and the state; regional development, increasing or decreasing the capacity of territorial communities; labor market, employment rate; public health; ecology and the environment.

The agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of the Russian Federation on cooperation in the field of tourism was signed in 1999.