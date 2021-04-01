Ukraine reports 17,569 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 17,569 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,691,737, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

"Some 17,569 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of April 1, 2021. Some 813 children and 486 health workers have fallen ill," he wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday, April 1.

He said that 421 deaths, 9,602 recoveries and 5,160 hospitalizations were registered in Ukraine on March 31.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was recorded in Kyiv (1,150), Odesa region (1,350), Khmelnytskyi region (1,142), Lviv region (1,141), and Zhytomyr region (1,037).

A total of 11,226 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on March 30.