Kyiv reports 1,150 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 1,150 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

As of April 1, the total number of confirmed cases in Kyiv reached 163,441.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 578 women aged 18-92 years; 49 girls aged between one month and 17 years; 486 men aged 18-87 years; 37 boys aged between four months and 17 years old.

Forty-four people have died in the past day. In total, 3,449 lethal cases from the virus have been registered in the capital since the start of the pandemic.

At the same time, 612 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 106,217 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease since the start of the pandemic.

Ukraine has recorded 17,569 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.