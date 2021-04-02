Ukraine reports 19,893 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 19,893 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,711,630, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

"Some 19,893 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of April 2, 2021. Some 834 children and 484 health workers have fallen ill," he wrote on his Facebook page on Friday, April 2.

Stepanov also said that 433 deaths, 10,287 recoveries and 5,040 hospitalizations were registered in Ukraine on April 1.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on April 1 was recorded in Lviv region (1,668), Odesa region (1,608), Kharkiv region (1,494), Khmelnytskyi region (1,351), and Dnipropetrovsk region (1,178).

A total of 17,569 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on March 31.