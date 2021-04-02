Russia-led forces launch 13 attacks on Ukrainian troops in Donbas

Over the past day, April 1, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation area in Donbas 13 times.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group ‘East’, the occupiers fired 82mm and 120mm mortars banned under the Minsk Agreements near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); different grenade launchers and small arms – outside Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk), Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk) and Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group "North", the invaders used anti-tank missile system towards Ukrainian positions outside Vodiane in Donetsk region; grenade machine guns, hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms were used to shell Ukrainian defenders in the area of Svitlodarsk (57km north-east of Donetsk), Zolote-4 (59km west of Luhansk) and Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk).

Ukrainian troops in the suburbs of Shumy (41km north of Donetsk) and Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk) came under grenade machine fire. Two Ukrainian servicemen were wounded. They were promptly taken to a medical facility. Their health status is satisfactory.

Ukrainian defenders opened fire in response to the enemy's shelling.

"The occupiers intensified work on hardening old and arranging new defensive positions. On April 1, engineering works were recorded in a forest plantation near the village of Shumy, where representatives of the armed formations of the Russian Federation built new 90-meter-long defensive structures towards the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the JFO Headquarters reports.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE SMM about the violations.

As of 7 a.m., April 2, no shelling was recorded.