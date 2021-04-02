Government not currently considering introducing lockdown across Ukraine - Nemchinov

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is not currently considering imposing tough COVID-19 restrictions across the country, Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov has told the Ukraine 24 television channel.

"The issue of introducing nationwide restrictions in Ukraine is not being discussed now. We encourage local communities to make their own decisions within their competence, especially in the territories and regions where the red level of epidemic danger has already been introduced," Nemchinov said, when asked whether the government is considering introducing lockdown across the country.

He added that an "adaptive quarantine regime" was currently in place in Ukraine.

Kyiv and nine regions of Ukraine (the Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy and Chernihiv regions) are currently in the "red zone."