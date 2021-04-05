Ukraine reports 10,179 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 10,179 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,755,888, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

"Some 10,179 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of April 5, 2021. Some 431 children and 152 health workers have fallen ill," he wrote on his Facebook page on Monday, April 5.

Stepanov also said that 254 deaths, 4,946 recoveries and 3,275 hospitalizations were registered in Ukraine on April 4.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kharkiv region (1,155), Lviv region (1,121), Dnipropetrovsk region (1,003), Odesa region (660), and Kyiv region (619).

A total of 13,738 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on April 3.