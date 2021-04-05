Kyiv reports 458 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 458 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

"The highest number of new cases were recorded in the following districts: Dniprovskyi (151), Darnytskyi (88) and Desnianskyi (72)," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

As of April 5, the total number of confirmed cases in Kyiv reached 167,668.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 277 women aged 19-99 years; 11 girls aged 2-16 years; 157 men aged 18-92 years; 13 boys aged between 26 days and 17 years old.

Thirty-two people have died in the past day. In total, 3,617 lethal cases from the virus have been registered in the capital since the start of the pandemic.

Ukraine has recorded 10,179 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.