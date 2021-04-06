Ukraine reports 13,276 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 13,276 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,769,164, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

"Some 13,276 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of April 6, 2021. Some 508 children and 338 health workers have fallen ill," he wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday, April 6.

Stepanov also said that 430 deaths, 10,240 recoveries and 2,545 hospitalizations were registered in Ukraine on April 5.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Odesa region (1,436), Kyiv (1,432), Lviv region (1,105), Kyiv region (889), and Kharkiv region (878).

A total of 10,179 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on April 4.