Two Ukrainian soldiers killed in enemy attacks in JFO area

Over the past day, April 5, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine seven times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group ‘East’, the enemy fired small arms, heavy machine guns, hand-held antitank grenade launchers on Ukrainian positions near Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk), Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol), and Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group "North", Ukrainian troops came under different grenade launcher and heavy machine gun fire outside Zolote-4 (59km west of Luhansk); small arms fire – in the area of Novooleksandrivka (65km west of Luhansk).

Two Joint Forces members were killed in the enemy shelling.

Ukrainian troops fired back in response to the attacks launched by Russian-occupation troops.

Read more: Russia using concept of Donbas as a tool of information warfare - Danilov

Today, April 6, no ceasefire violations have been recorded.

The Ukrainian military continues to control the situation in the JFO area and adheres to the ceasefire.