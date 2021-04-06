Kyiv reports 1,432 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 1,432 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 805 women aged 18-94 years; 25 girls aged between 15 days and 15 years; 576 men aged 18-91 years; 26 boys aged 1-17 years old.

Thirty-nine people have died in the past day. In total, 3,656 lethal cases from the virus have been registered in the capital since the start of the pandemic.

At the same time, 697 Kyiv residents have recovered from COVID-19 over the course of the past day. In total, 108,256 people in Kyiv have overcome the disease.

Ukraine has recorded 13,276 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,769,164.