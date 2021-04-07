White House: US supports Ukraine's accession to NATO

The United States fully supports Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations, but the decision on Ukraine's accession to NATO will be made by the Alliance.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"It’s been an aspiration of Ukraine’s for some time. We’ve long been discussing that aspiration with Ukraine. We are strong supporters of them. We are engaged with them in working to push back on the destabilizing actions. But that’s a decision for NATO to make," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at a briefing on April 6.

Psaki also noted that the US continued to discuss the increase in tensions in the ceasefire violations with Ukraine.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has repeatedly emphasized the importance of granting Ukraine a NATO Membership Action Plan.