Invaders violate ceasefire in eastern Ukraine 14 times

Over the past day, April 6, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine 14 times. Two Ukrainian soldiers were killed.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group ‘East’, the enemy opened fire from 82mm mortars, heavy machine guns and tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns near Nevelske (18km north-west of Donetsk); 82mm and 120mm mortars banned under the Minsk Agreements, heavy machine guns, small arms, grenade machine guns and hand-held antitank grenade launchers – outside Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk) and Opytne (12km north-west of Donetsk); small arms, grenade machine guns and tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns – in the area of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk), Novoselivka Druha (36km north-east of Mariupol), Kamyanka (62km south of Donetsk), Hnutove (20km north-east of Mariupol)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group "North", the invaders fired 82mm mortars, heavy machine guns and hand-held antitank grenade launchers near Novhorodske (35km north of Donetsk); different grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – outside Zolote-4 (59km west of Luhansk) and Shumy (41km north of Donetsk); small arms – in the area of Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk).

A Ukrainian serviceman received fatal injuries in the enemy shelling. Another soldier died when a military vehicle was blown up by an unknown explosive device.

Ukrainian defenders fired back in response to Russian-occupation troops’ attacks.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE SMM about the violations committed by the armed formations of the Russian Federation.

Today, April 7, no ceasefire violations have been recorded.

The Ukrainian military continues to control the situation in the JFO area and adheres to the ceasefire.