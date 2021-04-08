Kyiv reports 1,886 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 1,886 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

As of April 8, the total number of confirmed cases in Kyiv reached 172,403, he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 1,094 women aged 18-96 years; 25 girls aged 1-17 years; 744 men aged 18-88 years; 23 boys aged between 7 months and 16 years old.

Forty-eight people have died in the past day. In total, 3,749 lethal cases from the virus have been registered in the capital since the start of the pandemic.

At the same time, 717 Kyiv residents have recovered from COVID-19 over the course of the past day. In total, 109,449 people in Kyiv have overcome the disease.

Ukraine has recorded 19,419 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,803,998.