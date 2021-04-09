Ukraine reports 19,676 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 19,676 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,823,674, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook

"Some 19,676 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of April 8, 2021. Some 751 children and 552 health workers have fallen ill," he wrote on his Facebook page on Friday, April 9.

Stepanov said that 419 deaths, 11,221 recoveries and 4,936 hospitalizations were registered in Ukraine on April 8.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (1,864), Dnipropetrovsk region (1,665), Lviv region (1,639), Kyiv region (1,265), and Kharkiv region (1,194).

Read more: Kyiv reports 1,886 new coronavirus cases

A total of 19,419 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on April 7.