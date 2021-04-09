Court Arrests District Administrative Court Head’s Brother Zontov, Sets Bail At UAH 35 Million

The High Anti-Corruption Court has arrested brother of Head of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv, Pavlo Vovk, Yuriii Zontov, into custody and set an alternative of a bail of UAH 35.1 million.

The court made such a decision at night.

The prosecutor's office insisted on the application of a preventive measure in the form of detention with an alternative bail of UAH 70 million.

The defense asked the court to refuse the petition.

During the trial, Zontov noted that his annual salary was UAH 400,000, and the amount of the bail is not nearly commensurate with his income.

According to the investigation, Zontov and lawyer Yurii Donets at the beginning of the year offered to "help" the insurance company AKS Capital, which is now in a state of termination.

The firm has filed a claim with the District Administrative Court against the State Tax Service and asks to declare it illegal and cancel the tax notice-decision.

Donets represented the interests of the company in court.

Zontov and Donets were handed over to law enforcement officers by a citizen with the last name Kovalenko, who was the liquidator of the AKS Capital and who was incited to bribe the court.

According to the investigation, Donets, during a meeting with Kovalenko, offered him to organize a decision in favor of the insurance company for USD 100,000.

After that, the lawyer attracted his acquaintance - Zontov, since he is the brother of the head of the District Court and allegedly could help in transferring a bribe.

At the same time, Donets allegedly told his client that they would negotiate with the judge, including through the chairman of the court, Vovk.

Kovalenko wrote a statement to the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) in January touching the incitement to bribe.

On March 16, he was informed that the district court judge had previously agreed to make the necessary decision for money.