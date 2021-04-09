Zelenskyi, Macron expected to meet next week in Paris

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi may meet with French President Emmanuel Macron next week to discuss escalation in Donbas and reforms in Ukraine, the KyivPost newspaper has said.

Censor.NET reports citing Kyiv Post

"The main purpose of the visit is to have a one-on-one meeting with Macron," French Ambassador to Ukraine Etienne de Poncins told KyivPost.

"For sure, two of the biggest subjects on the presidential agenda are Russia's military build-up near Ukraine's eastern border and the status of Ukraine's reforms, particularly in creating an independent and trustworthy judiciary. There will be a lot to talk about," the newspaper's article said.

According to the journalist of KyivPost, "the French ambassador to Ukraine plans to accompany Zelenskyi on the plane, and the meeting of the presidents of Ukraine and France, is likely to take place by the end of next week."

The article also notes that "France is concerned about the Russian moves [in Donbas and Crimea], which are significantly different than what we have seen in previous years."

As reported, the President's Office plans to hold a trilateral conversation between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.