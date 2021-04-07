ENG
Trudeau: Canada's support for Ukraine will never waver

Trudeau: Canada's support for Ukraine will never waver

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that his country's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity remains unchanged.

He wrote this on Twitter in response to a post by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

"Know that Canada's support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity will never waver," Trudeau said, thanking the Ukrainian leader for a phone call.

Zelenskyi and Trudeau discussed the escalating situation in eastern Ukraine in a phone call on April 6.

