U.S. delegation visits JFO area and talks to Ukrainian defenders

A U.S. delegation led by Senior Defense Official and Defense Attaché Colonel Brittany Stewart has visited the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine, the press service of the Defense Ministry reports.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The U.S. representatives visited the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which carry out tasks on the contact line with the enemy, talked to Ukrainian defenders, and once again made sure of the presence of Russian occupation forces in eastern Ukraine.

"The U.S. government is deeply concerned about the situation developing around the borders of Ukraine, and in every possible way supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," Colonel Stewart said.

