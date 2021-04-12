Canada urges Russia to cease destabilizing actions in and around Ukraine

Canada regrets Russia's refusal to explain to the OSCE its military activities along the Ukrainian border and calls on the Russian Federation to stop destabilizing actions in and around Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

At a meeting on April 10, the OSCE participating States condemned Russia's military activities on the border with Ukraine and demanded an explanation from Moscow on this matter.

The meeting was initiated by Ukraine. At the same time, Russia, which was supposed to provide information about its military activities, refused to participate in it.

As a reminder, the Russian armed forces have recently been building up troops near the state border of Ukraine in the north, east and south, as well as in the occupied Crimea. In addition, the number of ceasefire violations in eastern Ukraine by the armed formations of the Russian Federation has increased; there are losses among the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In parallel, the Russian Federation is conducting a propaganda campaign to justify possible aggression against Ukraine.

The United States, other Western countries, as well as the EU and NATO, have come out in support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity against the backdrop of Russia's escalation in eastern Ukraine.