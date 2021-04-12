Five ceasefire violations recorded in eastern Ukraine

Over the past day, April 11, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in eastern Ukraine five times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Over the past day, April 11, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation area five times," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

In the area of ​​responsibility of the operational and tactical group "East", the enemy fired 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk Agreements and different grenade launchers on Ukrainian positions near Nevelske (18km north-west of Donetsk); small arms, hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and grenade machine guns – outside Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area.

In the area of ​​responsibility of the operational and tactical group "North", Ukrainian troops came under different grenade launcher, heavy machine gun and small arms fire in the area of Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk) and Shumy (41km north of Donetsk).

The Armed Forces of Ukraine sustained no combat losses.

As of 7 a.m. on April 12, no attacks by Russian-occupation forces were recorded.