Invaders violate ceasefire in eastern Ukraine 15 times

Over the past day, April 8, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine 15 times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Over the past day, April 8, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation area 15 times, including 11 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders, 2 attacks on civilian infrastructure, 1 remote mining with POM-2 mines and 1 case of equipping fortifications by the enemy," reads the report.

In particular, in the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group ‘East’, the enemy opened fire from 122mm artillery, 82mm mortars, heavy machine guns and small arms near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk) and Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area.

In addition, Russian occupiers fired heavy machine guns outside Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol), and easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Nevelske (18km north-west of Donetsk).

In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group "North", the invaders opened fire from automatic easel grenade launchers near Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk).

A Ukrainian serviceman received fatal injuries in the enemy shelling.

The Joint Forces Command expresses its sincere and deep condolences to the family and friends of the deceased defender.

Ukrainian soldiers returned fire in response to the enemy's shelling.

The Russian-occupation troops twice carried out artillery shelling of civilian infrastructure in the area of Vodiane.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE SMM about the violations committed by the armed formations of the Russian Federation.

Today, April 9, no ceasefire violations have been recorded.

Ukrainian military continue to control the situation in the JFO area and adhere to the ceasefire.