Ukraine reports 7,856 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 7,856 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,861,105, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 7,856 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of April 12, 2021. Some 355 children and 119 health workers have fallen ill," he wrote on his Facebook page on Monday, April 12.

Stepanov said that 287 deaths, 11,221 recoveries and 5,355 hospitalizations were registered in Ukraine on April 8.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Dnipropetrovsk region (1,112), Kharkiv region (595), Lviv region (590), Kyiv (537), and Kyiv region (477).

A total of 12,112 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on April 10.