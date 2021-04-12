Kyiv to decide on further quarantine restrictions on April 14 - Klitschko

On Wednesday, April 14, a meeting of the Kyiv city emergency commission will be held to decide on further steps regarding quarantine restrictions in the capital, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Red zone restrictions have been announced in the capital until April 16. We remind that the city authorities will proceed solely from the epidemiological situation. On Wednesday, April 14, a meeting of the city emergency commission will be held to decide on further quarantine restrictions in Kyiv," the mayor said at a briefing on Monday, April 12.

As reported, Kyiv introduced strict quarantine restrictions on March 20 for three weeks. During this period, it is prohibited to hold mass events in the city (entertainment, sports, cultural, advertising and others). Grocery stores, pharmacies, pet shops, shops selling hygiene products and household goods remain open.

On April 5, the capital closed down all schools and kindergartens. Public transport - both ground transport and the subway - operate on special passenger passes, i.e. only for the transportation of employees of enterprises of critical infrastructure.

As of April 12, Ukraine recorded a total of 1,861,105 COVID-19 cases, including 7,856 new cases registered in the past day.