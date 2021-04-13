Ukraine reports 11,680 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 11,680 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,872,785, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 11,680 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of April 13, 2021. Some 501 children and 366 health workers have fallen ill," he wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday, April 13.

Stepanov said that 457 deaths, 14,019 recoveries and 2,334 hospitalizations were registered in Ukraine on April 12.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (1,503), Kharkiv region (904), Lviv region (838), Kyiv region (818), and Odesa region (795).

A total of 7,856 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on April 11.