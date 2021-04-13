Ukraine starts using CoronaVac vaccine – Stepanov

Today, April 13, Ukraine starts using the CoronaVac vaccine produced by Chinese company Sinovac Biotech.

"The Ministry of Health has completed all testing processes, laboratory control of the CoronaVac vaccine produced by Sinovac Biotech, and the process of vaccination with this vaccine begins today," Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov said at a briefing.

He reminded that the first batch of the CoronaVac vaccine includes 215,000 doses, and the Ministry of Health expects the delivery of the remaining contracted doses in the near future.

"We expect other deliveries in April-May this year," Stepanov said, adding the the CoronaVac vaccine is safe.

As reported on April 12, 10,135 people in Ukraine were vaccinated against coronavirus. As many as 388,401 people have been vaccinated since the beginning of the vaccination campaign. In particular, people vaccinated with first dose – 388,396, fully vaccinated people (received two doses) - 5.

Ukraine launched the coronavirus vaccination campaign on February 24, 2021.