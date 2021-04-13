Kyiv reports 1,503 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 1,503 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

his post on Telegram.

"+1,503 confirmed coronavirus cases (178,609 in total)," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 851 women aged 18-95 years; 29 girls aged between 6 months and 17 years; 591 men aged 18-92 years; 32 boys aged between 6 months and 17 years old.

Forty-two people have died in the past day. In total, 3,974 lethal cases from the virus have been registered in the capital since the start of the pandemic.

At the same time, 605 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 111,821 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease since the start of the pandemic.

As reported, Ukraine recorded 11,680 new coronavirus cases on April 12.