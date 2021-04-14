ENG
News Anti-epidemic measures and restrictions
Ukraine reports 14,553 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 14,553 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,887,338, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 14,553 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of April 14, 2021. Some 612 children and 426 health workers have fallen ill," he wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday, April 14.

Stepanov said that 467deaths, 12,384 recoveries and 5,063 hospitalizations were registered in Ukraine on April 13.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (1,457), Kharkiv region (1,255), Lviv region (963), Odesa region (906), and Poltava region (900).

A total of 11,680 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on April 12.

