Eight ceasefire violations recorded in eastern Ukraine

Over the past day, April 14, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine eight times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In particular, the occupiers fired automatic easel grenade launchers and heavy machine guns near Svitlodarsk (57km north-east of Donetsk) and Zolote-4 (59km west of Luhansk); small arms – outside Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

The invaders also opened fire from under-barrel grenade launchers and small arms near Nevelske (18km north-west of Donetsk); heavy machine guns– outside the village of Berehove.

The enemy used hand-held antitank grenade launchers to deliver POM-2 mines towards Mayorske (45km north of Donetsk).

In addition, the Ukrainian military suppressed an enemy drone near Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol) using electronic warfare equipment.

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE SMM about the violations committed by the armed formations of the Russian Federation.

As of 07:00 on April 15, no ceasefire violations were recorded.

Ukrainian military continue to control the situation in the JFO area and adhere to the ceasefire.