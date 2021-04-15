Ukraine reports 16,427 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 16,427 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,903,765, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 16,427 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of April 15, 2021. Some 628 children and 383 health workers have fallen ill," he wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday, April 15.

Stepanov said that 433 deaths, 11,148 recoveries and 4,229 hospitalizations were registered in Ukraine on April 14.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (1,625), Kharkiv region (1,168), Khmelnytskyi region (1,088), Zaporizhia region (1,015), and Dnipropetrovsk region (1,005).

A total of 14,553 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on April 13.