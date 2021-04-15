Zelenskyi, Finland’s president discuss escalation in eastern Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has held a telephone conversation with President of Finland Sauli Niinistö, the Ukrainian president’s press service reports.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The Head of the Ukrainian State informed his colleague about the aggravation of the security situation in the east of the country and the concentration of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine. The leaders exchanged views on further measures to deter Russian aggression," reads the report.

Zelenskyi also thanked Finland for its strong support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In addition, the interlocutors discussed cooperation in countering hybrid threats as one of the key elements in ensuring the national security of both countries.

According to the president’s press service, special attention during the conversation was paid to current issues of Ukraine's interaction with the European Union.

As reported, on April 14, President of Finland Sauli Niinistö in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the difficult situation in Crimea and on the Russian-Ukrainian border. The President of Finland expressed serious concern over the escalation of the situation related to the movement of Russian troops.