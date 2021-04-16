Ukrainian troops come under mortar fire in Donetsk region

Over the past day, seven ceasefire violations by the armed formations of the Russian Federation were recorded in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In particular, Russian-occupation forces opened fire from 82mm mortars and heavy machine guns prohibited by the Minsk Agreements in the suburbs of Mayorske (45km north of Donetsk); different grenade launchers – on Ukrainian positions outside Novozvanivka (70km west of Luhansk); small arms – near outside Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk) and Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

In the area of Mayorske, enemy UAVs crossed the line of contact. Near the village of Novhorodske (35km north of Donetsk), the invaders used hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers to deliver POM-2 mines.

No combat losses among Ukrainian troops were reported.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE representatives about the actions of the armed formations of the Russian Federation.

As of 7 a.m. on April 16, no ceasefire violations were recorded.

The Ukrainian military continues to control the situation in the JFO area and adheres to the ceasefire.