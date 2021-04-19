Eight ceasefire violations recorded in eastern Ukraine

Over the past day, April 18, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine eight times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In particular, the occupiers fired 120mm mortars and automatic easel grenade launchers prohibited by the Minsk agreements near the village of Vodiane in Donetsk region," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

The invaders also opened fire from grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and small arms in the suburbs of Starohnativka, Pisky, Katerynivka and Avdiivka; and from easel antitank grenade launchers – outside Shyrokyne.

A Ukrainian defender received fatal injuries in the enemy shelling. Another serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine received a shrapnel wound and was promptly taken to a medical facility.

The Joint Forces Command expresses its sincere and deep condolences to the families and friends of the deceased defender.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE SMM about the violations committed by the armed formations of the Russian Federation.

Ukrainian soldiers returned fire in response to the enemy's shelling.

As of 07:00 on April 19, three ceasefire violations were recorded. In particular, the Russian occupation forces opened fire from 120mm mortars, antitank missile systems and antiaircraft guns near the village of Pivdenne; 82mm mortars, heavy machine guns and small arms – in the area of Mayorske. In addition, the enemy used hand-held antitank grenade launchers to deliver POM-2 mines towards Zaitseve. No losses have been reported.