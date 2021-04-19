Nine Ukrainians pardoned in Thailand

Nine Ukrainians held in Thai penitentiaries have been pardoned, Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner Liudmyla Denisova has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Thanks to cooperation with the Chief Ombudsman of the Kingdom of Thailand and on the occasion of Thailand's National Day, all Ukrainian prisoners in Thailand have received a royal pardon - two received a pardon in the form of their terms reduced by 1/6 of the actual term of imprisonment (excluding time spent in prison), one person had a prison term reduced by 1/2, and six citizens of Ukraine had their terms reduced and they were released from further punishment," she wrote on her Telegram channel.

Denisova added that six Ukrainians had already returned home, but three Ukrainian citizens remain in Thai prisons.

Read more: 251 Ukrainians held captive in Donbas - Denisova

Earlier, Denisova reported that 21 citizens of Ukraine were held in Thai penitentiary institutions.