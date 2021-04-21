Invaders launch nine attacks on JFO positions

Over the past day, April 20, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine nine times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In particular, the enemy fired 120mm mortars prohibited by the Minsk agreements near Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk); automatic easel grenade launchers and small arms – outside Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

The invaders also opened fire from grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and small arms near the villages of Zolote-4 and Vodiane in Donetsk region.

No combat losses among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE SMM about the violations committed by the armed formations of the Russian Federation.

As of 07:00 on April 21, three ceasefire violations were recorded. In particular, the Russian occupation forces opened fire from 120mm mortars near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk) and Pivdenne; 82mm mortars, automatic easel grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – in the area of Pervomaisk (58km west of Luhansk). No losses have been reported.