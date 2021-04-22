Ukraine reports 16,235 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 16,235 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,990,353, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

"Some 16,235 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of April 22, 2021. Some 663 children and 319 health workers have fallen ill," he wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday.

According to Stepanov, 470 deaths, 3,904 hospitalizations and 18,831 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on April 21.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,990,353 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 1,533,303 have recovered, and 41,266 have died.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (1,673), Kharkiv region (1,333), Zaporizhia region (995), Dnipropetrovsk region (976), and Kyiv region (887).

Some 14,044 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine on April 21, Stepanov said.

As many as 491,877 people have been vaccinated since the beginning of the vaccination campaign in Ukraine, 491,875 of them receiving one dose and five people getting two doses.

A total of 12,162 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on April 20.